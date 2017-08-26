Saurav, Joshna win at 74th Squash Nationals

Greater Noida, Aug 26 (IANS) Top seeded Saurav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa defeated their respective opponents to win the men's and women's singles titles at the 74th National Squash Championships at the Shiv Nadar University here on Saturday.

Sourav won back-to-back the third and fourth sets to defeat third seed Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6 after the match opened on an even note in the initial sets.

Joshna delivered a similar performance to defeat fifth seed Lakshya Ragavendran 11-6, 8-11, 11-2, 11-4 after losing the second set.

Commenting about the tournament, Harish Prasad, National Squash Development Officer at the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) said: "It was an action packed week where we witnessed incredible matches across various categories.

"HCL supported us with world-class facilities and helped conduct the Championships in a well-run and international fashion."

--IANS

