Jakarta, Aug 24 (IANS) Squash stars Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik registered convincing victories to assure India of a medal as they entered the semi-finals of the men's and women's singles respectively at the 18th Asian Games here on Friday.

Ghosal defeated compatriot Harinder Sandhu 3-1 and will now take on Leo Au of Hong Kong in the semis.

Earlier, Dipika stormed past Japan's Misaki Kobayashi 3-0 in resounding fashion to ensure a top-four berth as well.

