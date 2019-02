New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the men's 10 metre air pistol category at the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

In the final, the shooter created a new world record with a score of 245.

This is the second gold for India in this tournament.

Apurvi Chandela had taken the first gold for India when she won the title in the women's 10m air rifle category.

