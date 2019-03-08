Saudi Foreign Minister assures Pakistan of cooperation for peace with India

Islamabad, March 8 (IANS) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has assured Pakistani leaders of his country's "cooperation for peaceful solution to all problems," Pakistani officials said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the top Saudi diplomat have discussed bilateral and regional matters, a spokesman for the prime minister's office said, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Al-Jubeir also held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-India tension and regional peace.

