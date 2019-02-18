Saudi Arabia vows to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions

Islamabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Saudi Arabia on Monday vowed to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan following last week's suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 49 CRPF personnel.

The remarks came as the Saudi Crown Prince, who was in Pakistan on a two-day visit, prepared to leave Islamabad for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who is travelling with the royal, told the media here that his country would try to de-escalate tensions between the two neighbours and see how differences between them could be resolved peacefully, Efe news reported.

"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," he said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) took responsibility for the February 14 attack. Islamabad has dismissed New Delhi's allegations of its involvement in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan summoned its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for "consultations" amid the tensions.

--IANS

soni/mr