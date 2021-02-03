Saudi Arabia Suspends Flights from 20 Countries, Including India, to Curb Covid Spread

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended flights from 20 countries, including India, to curb rising Covid-19 cases. The suspension starts at 9pm GST+3 on Wednesday, January 3, 2020, the interior ministry said.

"Temporary Suspension for Entry to the Kingdom for Non-Citizens, Diplomats, Health Practitioners and their Families Coming from 20 Countries, Starting at 21:00 on Wednesday 03/02/2021, the Interior Ministry announces," said the Saudi Press agency in a tweet.

Gulf News reported temporary restrictions on entry to the country from Argentina, UAE, Germany, USA, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Japan. Passengers who been in any of these countries in the past 14 days will also not be allowed to enter.

However, the suspension does not apply to Saudi nationals and citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families, and those among the above who have travelled to any of the restricted countries in the past 14 days must quarantine in their homes for a period of 14 days on arrival to the country.

Saudi nationals arriving from a country apart from the restricted ones will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of seven days.