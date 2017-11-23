Saudi Arabia sacks football team coach Edgardo Bauza

Riyadh, Nov 23 (IANS) The Saudi Arabian football federation has terminated coach Edgardo Bauza's contract after two months due to poor results.

The federation confirmed the dismissal of the Argentine coach in an official statement on Wednesday after a technical evaluation of Bauza's tenure, during which the Saudi Arabian national team did not play well, reports Efe.

Bauza took charge of the Saudi national team in September and since then lost three games out of five friendly matches.

One week ago, the chairman of the Saudi General Authority for Sports, Turki Al-Sheikh, hinted at the possible dismissal of the coach in a post to his Twitter account.

Bauza succeeded Dutch coach Bert Van Marwijk, who had managed to lead Saudi Arabia to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

--IANS

tri/bg