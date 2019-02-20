Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Saudi Crown Prince met President Ram Nath Kovind today. He is on a one-day state visit to India and reached New Delhi on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport, signifying the importance India attaches to this visit by one of the most powerful leader in the Arab world. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Salman are expected to look at ways to enhancing defence ties, including having a joint naval exercise. The visit gains significance because before visiting India, the Saudi Crown Prince visited Pakistan and committed massive investments. PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of Pakistan not acting against terror outfits based on its soil and attacking India. The Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF last week may also come up for discussion.