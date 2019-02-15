Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in J&K

Riyadh, Feb 15 (IANS) Saudi Arabia on Friday denounced the terror attack by the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 45 CRPF personnel.

The Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces "these cowardly terrorist acts and stands with India against terrorism and extremism", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was cited as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

"Saudi Arabia offers condolences to the Indian government, families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the Ministry said.

An operative of the Pakistan-based JeM group crashed a car bomb into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Thursday, making it the worst ever attack on security forces on any single day since a separatist campaign broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989.

