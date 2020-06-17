Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New Delhi, June 17: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday was tested positive for coronavirus. Satyendar Jain was tested the second time for COVID-19 as his fever worsened. The 55-year-old minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Jain was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. Jain had tested negative in the first COVID-19 testing. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi also diagnosed with coronavirus. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for #COVID19: Office of Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/d27YmJpGpH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020





On June 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His reports showed that he did not have the infection.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have risen drastically in the past few days. Till now, 44,688 people have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 also claimed 1,837 lives. Currently, there are 26,351 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.