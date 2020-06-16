Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 16: Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital, has tested negative for COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, his condition is stable though he still has fever. Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday morning after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," the Minister confirmed the development through a tweet.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test came out to be negative. The COVID-19 count in the national capital has been witnessing a spike. Delhi has a total of 42,829 corona cases, third-highest in the country.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for #COVID19. His condition is stable though he still has fever. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/puQQW30yOP — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020





In India, the country witnessed a spike of 10,667 COVID-19 cases, with 380 deaths, thereby taking the total tally to 3,43,091, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Tuesday. According to the ministry, at least 10,667 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours -- the fifth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.