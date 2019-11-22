Satya Pal Malik to urge trust to idols of Kevat, Shabri at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik attended the '2nd Adivasi Vidyarthi Sammelan' in Goa on November 21. While addressing the event, Malik said, "The whole country is talking about the construction of temple in Ayodhya, that a grand Ram Temple will be constructed. But I think there is no one who has asked for space to be allotted to people who helped Lord Ram in his journey." "I'm yet to hear people demanding idols of Kevat and Shabri (who helped Lord Ram) in Ram Darbar. The day the trust is made for the temple, I will write letter to it urging them to install idols of people who fought with him, on the side of truth. That is the true India," he added.