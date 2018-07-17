Satwik-Ponnappa advances, Gurusaidutt, Rituparna qualify for Singapore Open

Singapore, July 17 (IANS) India's mixed doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced while singles shuttlers R.M.V Gurusaidutt and Rituparna qualified for the Singapore Open here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated Indonesian's Andika Ramadiansyah and Mychelle Crhystine 21-16, 21-19 in just 34 minutes of opening round play.

Among other shuttlers, Gurusaidutt and Rituparna Das qualified for the event, defeating their opponents.

In men's singles, Gurusaidutt defeated Rosario Maddaloni of Italy 21-7, 21-10 while Rituparna edged past Chua Hui Zhen Grace of Singapore 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in women's singles category to qualify.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan bowed out of the meet, losing to England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in straight games.

Venkat and Juhi went down 10-21, 9-21 in a match which lasted around 20 minutes.

It was the end of the road for men's singles shuttler Rahul Yadav as he was beaten by Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers.

Hung edged past Rahul 20-22, 21-10, 21-18 in a match marathon match of one hour.

--IANS

gau/mr