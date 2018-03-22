Satwik-Chirag jump to 20th spot in badminton rankings

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India's young men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped one place to be 20th in the rankings released on Thursday while singles shuttler H.S. Prannoy rose four places to be 12th.

Satwik and Chirag achieved their highest rank as Malaysians Hendra Setiawan and Boon Heong Tan dropped a place.

In the men's singles rankings, Prannoy, who reached quarter-finals of the All England Championships in his comeback tournament after an injury-induced layoff, jumped to the 12th spot.

His compatriot B. Sai Praneeth moved down three places to be in the 15th place. Praneeth is third highest-ranked Indian men's singles player after Kidambi Srikanth (second) and Prannoy.

In the women's singles, Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were static at third and 12th positions respectively.

In the mixed singles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy have jumped a place to be 24th.

India's top-ranked pair in the women's doubles is Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa. They are in the 26th spot.

--IANS

dm/pur/mr