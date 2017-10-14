Satish Vyas performs at European Parliament for Diwali celebrations

Brussels, Oct 14 (IANS) Santoor player Satish Vyas, a recipient of the Padma Shri, says it was a great honour to perform at the European Parliament for Diwali celebrations.

"It is a great honour for our country that European Parliament is celebrating Diwali which is a big festival in India. It is heartwarming that the Western world has realised that India is a fast growing economy," Vyas said in a statement.

"For me, it is absolutely great honour and pleasure to serve India by presenting my santoor recital at the European Parliament on this great occasion and showcase the traditional art of India," he added about his concert, which was held here earlier this week.

European Parliament's Chairman of the Delegation for Relations with India Geoffrey Van Orden was among others who attended the event.

Mukundraj Deo and Pratapsingh Patil were on the tabla and pakhawaj, and Vyas's students Ashwin and Naresh played tanpura.

The festival of lights will be celebrated on October 19 across India.

--IANS

