How Satish Kumar fought to get self-respect and dignity back after callous WFI halted his career

The navy blue shirt looks good on him. He probably tips over the usual 97kg class by a few kilos but the appeased look about Satish Kumar has nothing to do with medals, awards or wrestling bouts. It's about self-respect, dignity, decency, character and, in the end, steadfastness.

There is calmness after almost living inside a storm for 15 long years. Of waking up every morning and wondering when it would end or even if it was worth living it. Of going to work as a policeman and thinking whether anybody really believed him. Their words were tinged with the suspicion reserved for those caught doping who claimed innocence or filed cases. Sport, by and large, is a rotten system. It takes as much as it gives. At times, gobbling up the innocent along with the guilty. Satish Kumar's story is one with layers.

But largely, it's about a man with dreams and ambitions of seeing himself and his nation on a podium. Instead, the system and the incompetent men who run it, holding power firmly in their fists, reduced him to a pleading mess of broken dreams, buffeted mind and a lacerated soul.

It all began somewhere around 2000. Tall, strong and an unusually gifted wrestler with a penchant for turning on his heels in throwing opponents, Satish Kumar's eye was on the 2002 Busan Asian Games. Ombir Singh, a 1990 Asian Games silver medal winner who was his coach, would later say, "He was a sure-shot medallist in the 97kg category. Of course, anything can happen, but I knew he would be on the podium."

Satish carried on his training and won gold at the 2001 National Games in Punjab. That set the tone. For Satish, it was a matter of fine-tuning his talent, understanding the competition at the Asian Games level where some of the best Iranian, Uzbek and Kazak wrestlers awaited him. "It was a period of training and thinking of what I could achieve," remembers Satish. Selection, if not a formality, was a given as he was the best in his category. It was a moment of celebration to see his name on an Asian Games team list. For many, that in it would be the culmination of a dream. For Satish, it was the start.

26 September, 2002, Satish remembers, was the day he was supposed to take the flight to Busan. India was sending 356 athletes and as usual they were going in batches.

Satish had his kit and ticket. It's one of those moments that get seared into your soul and you replay it over and over again. It becomes a part of you. Satish was asked to get off the bus while taking the team to the airport. The reason given was that he had failed a dope test.

In a panic, as confusion reigned, Satish couldn't comprehend what was happening. "I couldn't understand what they were saying and why," says Satish. "It was a long time back but I remember that I alighted from the bus in a daze. Worse, they told me to get out of the bus at Dhaula Kuan. Those days, phones were not available and I went to the STD booth and called up and told my coaches, my CISF coach, Arjuna awardee Ombir, Arjuna awardee Ashok Kumar and Mahavir Prasad. I called them up and told them that this is what happened with me. And they said, it's okay it's evening time you come back home. Ombir, his coach, explains that moment: "It's like leaving a small child home after promising that he would be part of the baarat (marriage party)."

Ombir knew something was wrong. But he was confident things would soon be fine and normalcy would be restored. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that Satish had failed a dope test. "I couldn't believe that I had failed a dope test. And how just before taking a flight did they realise I had failed one," asks Satish. So they marched off to the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India where the usual answer was that it's the federation who have said that Satish has failed a dope test. Satish then got tested on September 27th. But they didn't give him the result. He was asked to come the next day and then the next and the one after that. The usual harassment that a sports federation in India excels in had begun.

Satish jogged his memory back to 2001 to the National Games where he won gold. It's then that he realised that there were three Satish Kumars who had participated in the wrestling competition. One was from Punjab, the second from Chandigarh and the last one from West Bengal. It was a script out of a Bollywood film.

