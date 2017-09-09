How Satish Kumar fought to get self-respect and dignity back after callous WFI halted his career

The navy blue shirt looks good on him. He probably tips over the usual 97kg class by a few kilos but the appeased look about Satish Kumar has nothing to do with medals, awards or wrestling bouts. It's about self-respect, dignity, decency, character and, in the end, steadfastness.
There is calmness after almost living inside a storm for 15 long years. Of waking up every morning and wondering when it would end or even if it was worth living it. Of going to work as a policeman and thinking whether anybody really believed him. Their words were tinged with the suspicion reserved for those caught doping who claimed innocence or filed cases. Sport, by and large, is a rotten system. It takes as much as it gives. At times, gobbling up the innocent along with the guilty. Satish Kumar's story is one with layers.
But largely, it's about a man with dreams and ambitions of seeing himself and his nation on a podium. Instead, the system and the incompetent men who run it, holding power firmly in their fists, reduced him to a pleading mess of broken dreams, buffeted mind and a lacerated soul.
It all began somewhere around 2000. Tall, strong and an unusually gifted wrestler with a penchant for turning on his heels in throwing opponents, Satish Kumar's eye was on the 2002 Busan Asian Games. Ombir Singh, a 1990 Asian Games silver medal winner who was his coach, would later say, "He was a sure-shot medallist in the 97kg category. Of course, anything can happen, but I knew he would be on the podium."
Satish carried on his training and won gold at the 2001 National Games in Punjab. That set the tone. For Satish, it was a matter of fine-tuning his talent, understanding the competition at the Asian Games level where some of the best Iranian, Uzbek and Kazak wrestlers awaited him. "It was a period of training and thinking of what I could achieve," remembers Satish. Selection, if not a formality, was a given as he was the best in his category. It was a moment of celebration to see his name on an Asian Games team list. For many, that in it would be the culmination of a dream. For Satish, it was the start.
26 September, 2002, Satish remembers, was the day he was supposed to take the flight to Busan. India was sending 356 athletes and as usual they were going in batches.
Satish had his kit and ticket. It's one of those moments that get seared into your soul and you replay it over and over again. It becomes a part of you. Satish was asked to get off the bus while taking the team to the airport. The reason given was that he had failed a dope test.
In a panic, as confusion reigned, Satish couldn't comprehend what was happening. "I couldn't understand what they were saying and why," says Satish. "It was a long time back but I remember that I alighted from the bus in a daze. Worse, they told me to get out of the bus at Dhaula Kuan. Those days, phones were not available and I went to the STD booth and called up and told my coaches, my CISF coach, Arjuna awardee Ombir, Arjuna awardee Ashok Kumar and Mahavir Prasad. I called them up and told them that this is what happened with me. And they said, it's okay it's evening time you come back home. Ombir, his coach, explains that moment: "It's like leaving a small child home after promising that he would be part of the baarat (marriage party)."
Ombir knew something was wrong. But he was confident things would soon be fine and normalcy would be restored. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that Satish had failed a dope test. "I couldn't believe that I had failed a dope test. And how just before taking a flight did they realise I had failed one," asks Satish. So they marched off to the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India where the usual answer was that it's the federation who have said that Satish has failed a dope test. Satish then got tested on September 27th. But they didn't give him the result. He was asked to come the next day and then the next and the one after that. The usual harassment that a sports federation in India excels in had begun.
Satish jogged his memory back to 2001 to the National Games where he won gold. It's then that he realised that there were three Satish Kumars who had participated in the wrestling competition. One was from Punjab, the second from Chandigarh and the last one from West Bengal. It was a script out of a Bollywood film.
By then on 1 October, SAI told him that he had failed the dope test at the National Games. "But my argument was that how can that be possible because I had gone for the World Championship, post that," argues Satish. "If I had doped, then there should have been problem at the World Championship also. It was then that they showed us a letter which clearly stated that Satish Kumar, West Bengal, bottle number 440 was positive."
Anger, shock and a sense of outrage filled Satish, when he realised that he had fallen prey to a case of mistaken identity. "But the shock and anger was because of how callous a federation can be towards an athlete," asks Satish. "I took that letter to the federation and explained that this is Satish Kumar from West Bengal. And I have never played from West Bengal. And then the President and the Secretary said, 'Are we stupid? The state must have wrongly printed it.'"
The wrestling competition was starting from 5 October and Satish had a few days if, and only if, the federation officials accepted that they had committed a mistake. Satish and his coaches pleaded with the WFI to double check on the dope test because Satish Kumar from West Bengal was the culprit. The WFI, like most federations in the country, said that everything had been checked.
It's then that it dawned on Satish and Ombir that the federation had no intention of correcting their mistake. "It would have meant accepting in public that such an error had happened," says Ombir. "I do feel that the federation bosses also thought that if they run around and help in clearing the name of Satish, then their foreign trip of going to South Korea would be delayed and maybe, even jeopardised. Satish was sacrificed so that they could board a flight on time."
People in the wrestling fraternity, even outside of it and especially in his native Jhajjar had probably started thinking that Satish had failed a dope test. The stigma was too much for Satish. He had already realised that winning an Asian Games medal was now a pipe dream. And it's then that his father Umaid Singh and mother Shakuntala urged him to clear his name, even if it meant he would have to take legal recourse.
Soon Satish sat down with lawyers and a claim for Rs 25 lakh was made out. The payment to the court was around Rs 32,000. And the case began. Satish did try and contact the federation but they were just not listening. An out of court settlement wasn't possible because Satish wanted the federation to admit that they had committed a mistake. By around the March 2003, a case had been filed against the WFI.
It was only when Satish got back onto the wrestling mat to start training that a different battle ensued. Stung by the case, the federation didn't allow him to participate and even after they did, the usual harassment of not letting him win began.
"They were not even allowing me to fight at the Nationals," he says. "Then again I took orders from the court in 2003. I fought in Puri and there also they tried to make me lose in the bout. And there I won the gold in 2003. Time and again they told me to withdraw the case. That was my peak. I never gave up."
The federation couldn't stop him altogether. Satish participated in the Century Cup in South Africa and won gold. Then in the 2005 Commonwealth Championships in Cape Town, Satish again emerged victorious. "I fought two bouts every time," says Satish. "The Federation was trying it's best to derail my career and at the same time I had to keep winning."
It was in 2009 that he stopped attending the Nationals after his name was cut from the 2010 Commonwealth Games list. "By then, mentally I was exhausted," says Satish. "Not that I was giving up. But I also realised that winning against the federation was difficult if you wanted to be in the team and also fight a case against them." Satish decided to focus on the World Police Games and ensure that his name was cleared. He won gold at the World Police Games having decided to participate at his own expense. In 2015 and in 2017, he again picked up a silver and gold at the World Police Games.
15 years and 90 hearings later, on 3 September, Additional District Judge Surinder S Rathi awarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to Satish. And while telling the WFI to pay the compensation, Judge Rathi lashed out at the federation demanding to know why sportspersons are treated so shabbily. He further asked the federation bosses to explain why India is still struggling to make its mark at the world level. Rathi also directed the Centre to conduct a probe against all officials involved including those from the WFI for destroying Kumar's career.
"The victory was sweet," says Satish. "But it was tinged with sadness that my family had put in such an effort to make me a wrestler and I could never repay that with more gold medals at the best competitions in the world. While others won medals, I fought the case to preserve my self-respect and sanity."
Ombir, an Arjuna Awardee, is more scathing. "What is Rs 25 lakh for a career that got destroyed," he shouts angrily. "If he had gone to the 2002 Asian Games and won, he would have won more. He was talented. He could have been a DSP now and also probably got the Arjuna Award. Is there any compensation for that?"
And then in the same breath, Ombir continues: "They should apologise and then give him a house for at least Rs 1 crore if they want to atone."
Satish is happy that the stigma is over. "My wife Rajesh Kumari is happy that we won," he says. "She is happy that the children will never face any questions about my career. This was a fight to get my dignity back." Satish is clearly emotional.
Satish has four children, two daughters and two sons. The eldest son, Navdeep, is 10. "I have no clue what he would want to do when he grows up a little more," says Satish. "But if he wants to be a wrestler, I will never stop him." In those eyes, there is a faraway look, similar to the one that Satish probably had when as a young man, he dreamt of medals and standing on podiums.
"You know people ask me why I only wanted Rs 25 lakh as compensation. At that moment, I could only afford Rs 32,000 as court fees. For a crore as compensation, I would have had to pay over a lakh to the court as fees," says Satish. In that moment, one realises the deep end of the pit that a federation can throw their athletes into. In that dark, dank space, an athlete keeps his composure, sanity and fights for the most basic and ethereal of human need " dignity. They took everything away from him. Except that.