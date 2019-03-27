A-SAT missile won't breach any international law: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. He said, "Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc." He added, "A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space programme. I assure international community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties."