A-SAT missile test is a historical achievement for India: Harsh Vardhan

While speaking to ANI about A-SAT missile test, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan said that it is a historical achievement for India. He said, "People of India were blessed that they got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi in 2014. Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave India nuclear power within two months of becoming the prime minister. And, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the idea and worked hard without bragging about it in these 5 years. We are now 4th big space power in world."