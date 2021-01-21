SAT 2021: What Are The Big Changes? Who Is Eligible to Take It?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in significant changes to the The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The New York-based College Board, which conducts the test, said that the changes have been made to reduce demands on “beleaguered students,” who are preparing for/taking the the test in the shadow of the pandemic.

However, these changes will not only be applicable for 2021, but henceforth.

Here’s all you need to know about the changes in the tests.

What is SAT?

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is an exam for undergraduate admissions in the United States. Students are admitted to various universities based on these tests.

Are these tests applicable to universities in India?

Yes. SATs are recognised in around 40 universities across India – including private and deemed ones. Private Universities like Manipal, Symbiosis, OP Jindal, Vellore Institute of Technology are some of those that accept SATs.

However, these tests are popular among Indians who want to pursue undergraduate programmes in American universities.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021: How to Prepare? What Tips Should You Keep in Mind?

What changes will be made in SAT?

The College Board, a New York-based organisation that runs the test has decided to do away with:

Optional essay section

Subject-matter tests

The College Board, in a press statement, said, “The expanded reach of Advanced Placement Programme (AP) and it's widespread availability means the subject tests are no longer neccessary for students to show what they know."

Therefore, while the subject tests are cancelled with immediate effect in the US, the board will phase them out for international students by summer.

Wait, what is AP?

The AP Testing Pregramme is a longer and more intense test. This offers students the opportunity to skip the first year of college and can start a higher-level course in the chosen subject.

What difference does cancelling optional essay make?

Cancelling the optional essay section reportedly makes the test 50 minutes shorter. Also, most universities have their own essay requirements in college admission forms.

Story continues

Also Read: A Quick Crash Course and Hacks to Crack the ‘Cow Science’ Exam

Who is eligible to take SATs?

There is no age bar for taking the exam. Students who are typically in their junior or senior years of high school appear for the exam.

What is the SAT point scale?

Candidates receive two section score – Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, and Math. Each of them is reported on a scale of 200 to 800.

"Both these scores together make up the total SAT score. The total score ranges from 400 to 1600. Further, scores for the optional essay are reported separately," StudyAbroad website explains.

Also Read: DU Students Can Now Email Answer Sheets as Last Resort: University

How many times can a person take SAT Exams?

The exams are conducted five times a year. You can take them as many times as you want and can submit your highest score to your university.

Do all universities in US accept SATs?

No, not all universities accept SATs. According to various reports, lesser number of universities are considering the SAT scroes now than a decade earlier.

“Fewer and fewer colleges have required the exams in recent years. Some universities like MIT, that required the tests long after peer universities stopped doing so, no longer consider the tests. Prior to the pandemic, fewer than 5 colleges required Subject Tests for admissions and 12 colleges recommended them. The number of students taking the tests plunged in response to colleges’ policy changes,” pointed a column in Forbes, after the announcement was made.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.SAT 2021: What Are The Big Changes? Who Is Eligible to Take It?Signal Hits 26.4 Million Downloads in India: Report . Read more on Education by The Quint.