Sasikala retires from politics; Iqbal Mirchi's London properties tracked | Top News

1. Sasikala retires from Politics

A close aide of J Jayalalitha stunts Tamil Nadu, quits politics just days ahead of the Tamil Nadu poll battle. This decision is said to help the ruling AIADMK.

2. Crucial day for Congress-DMK alliance

Several Congress leaders have stated that they are unhappy with DMK's big brother attitude over the seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

3. Bengal BJP election panel meet today

Ahead of West Bengal Elections, the BJP's central election committee to meet in the national capital. The party is likely to finalise the candidate list for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

4. EC order on central scheme ads

The Election Commission of India directs the removal of hoardings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures at Petrol pumps in West Bengal. TMC had approached the poll panel citing a moral code of conduct.

5. Bid to rewrite Mughal history?

Controversy erupts over NCERT chapters that claim the Mughal king Aurangzeb repaired temples and a legal notice has been sent to the education body.

6 Mirchi's London properties tracked

Times Now tracks down properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi.

7. Covaxin declares 81% efficacy

Big boost to India's vaccination drive, doubters silenced after Covaxin declares 81% efficacy.

8. IT heat on actor & filmmaker

Opposition calls IT raids against outspoken critics of the government, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu a witch hunt. The Income Tax Department had nearly raided 30 locations in connection with tax evasion yesterday and the raids continue today as well.