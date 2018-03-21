Sasikala pays last respects to husband Natarajan Maruthappa

Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala reached Thanjavur, where her husband Natarajan Maruthappa's mortal remains are kept for people to pay last respects. Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failures at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai in the wee hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sasikala has been granted an emergency parole of 15-day to attend her husband's last rites.