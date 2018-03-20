Sasikala leaves for husband Natarajan's last rites, granted 15-day parole for last rites

Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has left from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to attend the last rites of her husband Natarajan Maruthappa's last rites. She has been granted 15-day parole following the demise of her husband. Many prominent personalities like ousted AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) working president MK Stalin, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, among others paid their last respects to Maruthappa. Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 am at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai. The 75-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure, as per the death certificate.