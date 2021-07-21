SAS Continues Streak as a Best Workplace in Asia

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India For a third year running, analytics leader SAS has ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 list by Great Place to Work®. Well known for prioritizing employee well-being and work-life balance, SAS continued to provide employees a flexible and supportive work culture that embraces an environment that is innovative, creative, and inclusive.

Because of this commitment, SAS easily pivoted to focusing on its employees and their safety throughout the global pandemic and remote work. SAS implemented virtual offerings of all its amenities and more to offer employees support ranging from career development to mental health and physical well-being.

“The employee culture at SAS is second to none, and this recognition confirms our dedication of focusing on our people who are key to the company’s success,” said Andy Zook, Senior Vice President of SAS Asia Pacific. “We aren't SAS without our employees, who help to create a truly inspiring workplace.” To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees were surveyed from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being front of mind for both employers and employees.

In addition to this recent accolade, SAS ranked as one of HR Asia's Best Companies, was certified by Top Employers in China and has been a constant on India’s top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces list for 10 years, earning both SAS India and SAS Research & Development India “Laureate” status. SAS also landed on numerous top workplaces lists across Asia and the globe.

About the Best Workplaces in Asia List Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies’ workplace programs and surveying employees across Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021. Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

