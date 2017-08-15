Sarthak Gandhi strikes silver at Nigeria TT Open

Lagos [Nigeria], Aug. 15 (ANI): India's Sarthak Gandhi registered his best-ever performance as he grabbed runner-up position in the men's singles event at the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open in Lagos, which concluded on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, ranked 356 in the world, challenged Egyptian Omar Assar for the men's singles title in the summit showdown.

However, Sarthak went on to suffer a 11-6, 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 defeat at the hands of his Egyptian opponent to settle down with the silver medal.

Before entering the finals, Gandhi trounced Qatar's Li Ping, the former world champion, in six games 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10.

After this performance, Sarthak is now amongst five Indians who have played finals in either a world tour or a challenge series conducted by ITTF. (ANI)