Veteran Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

MUMBAI — Renowned choreographer Saroj Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen , died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner had not been well for some time.

She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 17 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19.

“She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Sukaina told PTI.

Mourning her death, superstar Akshay Kumar said Khan made dance look easy and accessible.

“Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy, almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace,” Akshay tweeted.

Director Kunal Kohli, who worked with the choreographer on “Fanaa”, remembered Khan as someone who stood up for people’s rights.

“She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit unadulterated and from the heart. Brought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly.We gossiped, we worked. Thank you for the memories masterji. Saroj Khan love you always,” he tweeted.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs.

Khan’s best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the 80s and 90s.

Her parents migrated to India after the Partition. She started her career in the film industry as a child artiste at the age of three and later worked as a background dancer.

The choreographer, who was born as Nirmala and later converted to Islam, learnt dance while working...

Continue reading on HuffPost