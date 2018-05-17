Sarma elected BAC vice-president

Bangkok, May 17 (IANS) Badminton Association of India (BAI) chief Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected vice-president of the Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) during the annual general meeting of the continental body here on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all the member bodies of BAC for their faith in me. It is an honour and responsibility that I would like to deliver to the best of my capacities. I shall contribute my best to strengthen in the region and bring in better coordination among Asian countries," Sarma said after the AGM.

"This appointment is yet another proof of how India is perceived globally when it comes to growth of the sport and providing visionary leadership. I promise to ensure that India will be recognised as a force to reckon with in the region," he added.

Along with Sarma, BAI senior vice-president Devender Singh and secretary Omar Rashid also attended the AGM.

Welcoming the BAI President's entry into the BAC, General Secretary BAI, Ajay Kumar Singhania said: "It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. This appointment will be a huge boost for Indian badminton as well in making BAI stronger than ever in Asia and help in further developing the sport in the country going forward."

--IANS

