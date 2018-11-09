'Sarkar' director AR Murugadoss applies for anticipatory bail

'Sarkar' director AR Murugadoss on Friday moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will hear the matter later today. A political thriller starring Tollywood actor Vijay, 'Sarkar' has run into trouble over some scenes that allegedly criticise the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa. On Thursday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers tore the posters of the movie in Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai. The protestors demanded the removal of certain scenes from the movie. The agitated protestors also vandalised theatres where the movie was being screened. Tamil Nadu Law minister C.V. Shanmugam has also condemned Vijay's recent release for allegedly attempting to instigate violence and also said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. The film, which released on November 7, minted over Rs 100 crore within two days of its opening.