Sarjubala, Jyoti advance at women's boxing nationals

Rohtak (Haryana), Jan 7 (IANS) On the second day of the 2nd Elite Womens National Boxing Championship here on Sunday, 2014 World Championship silver medallist Sarjubala Devi defeated Delhis Simran in the flyweight category while recently crowned World Youth Championship winner Jyoti also advanced to the next round.

Manipur's Sarjubala dominated proceedings right from the start and didn't allow her opponent any time to relax.

Although Simran tried to launch a fightback and lasted the full three rounds, Sarjubala's vicious punches demolished the inexperienced Delhi boxer.

In enthralling encounters in the Bantamweight category, Jyoti, who bagged the gold medal in Guwahati in November last year, continued her rampaging form and defeated Babita Solanki in a one-sided affair which went to the wire with a comprehensive 5-0 verdict.

The defending champion of the Bantamweight category, Shiksha of Railways, also overcame her first hurdle as she beat Karnataka's Gazal Mathew 5-0 to set up a mouth-watering clash against the gold medalist from the World Youth Boxing Championship.

In other encounters, All India Police's (AIP) Fancy Devi (48kg) defeated Rimpi Dabholkar while another AIP candidate Vanlal Dulati made her way to the next round defeating Neera Kumari of Sikkim to advance to the next stage.

--IANS

ajb/dg