Sarita, Sonia reach semis of boxing Nationals

Rohtak (Haryana), Jan 10 (IANS) Former world champion L. Sarita Devi (60kg) and Asian silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) advanced to the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final bouts at the National Women's Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

Former World Championships silver-medallist Sarju Bala (48kg) of Manipur also cruised through to the semis, beating Madhya Pradesh's Deepa Kumari 5-0 at the National Boxing Academy in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

Representing the All India Police, Sarita out-punched Arunachal Pradesh's Aquillia Dupak in the first round itself to make the medal rounds.

Railway Sports Promotion Board's Sonia, on the other hand, defeated Uttarakhand's Kamla Bisht 5-0 in a completely lop-sided affair.

In other encounters, Haryana's Shashi Chopra also booked her place in the semi-finals defeating Dimple Tanwar of Rajasthan 5-0. Also, Telangana's Nikhat Zareen went one step closer to the gold after defeating Abha of Chhattisgarh 5-0.

