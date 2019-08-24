Sardar Patel united 630 princely states, PM Modi fully integrated J-K with India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended passing out parade of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on August 24. He remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on this day. Shah said, "I want to pay tributes to Sardar Patel, he united 630 princely states, only Jammu-Kashmir was left. J-K was not the proper part of India due to Article 370. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated and J-K fully integrated with rest of India. I remember Sardar Patel on this day. He is the founder of Indian Civil Services."