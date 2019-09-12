Sardar Patel was right and Nehru was wrong on Kashmir issue: RS Prasad

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed mediapersons in Ahmedabad. He said, "The decision to abrogate Article 370 is historic, is courageous, is far-reaching and is also in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and also India. In Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel was right and Nehru ji was wrong. A historical blunder was committed. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the courage to correct that historical wrong."