Sardar Patel National Unity Award 2021: Nominations Open Till August 15

The online nominations/recommendations process for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award is on and the last date for nominations/recommendations is 15th August 2021. The nominations/recommendations are being received online on the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in

The Government of India has instituted the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India, in the name of SardarVallabhbhai Patel. The Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

Any citizen of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation, and any institution/organization would be eligible for the Award.

Any Indian national or institution or organization based in India may nominate an individual or institution or organization for consideration for this Award. Individuals/institutions/organizationsmay also nominate themselves. State Governments, Union Territory Administrations and Ministries of the Government of India may also send nominations for the award.