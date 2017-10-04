Sarah Paulson is thankful to Jessica Lange

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Sarah Paulson says Jessica Lange is behind all her TV success because the veteran introduced her to director-producer Ryan Murphy.

Paulson has made a name for herself with "The People Vs. O.J. Simpson" and "American Horror Story".

In an interview to Adweek magazine, Paulson admits that she may never have met Murphy if it wasn't for a chance encounter at a party for one of his employees, reports hollywood.com.

The actress was Lange's guest at the event.

"Jessica threw her arm around me, looked at Ryan and said, 'Can't you find something for Sarah to do on the show? It would be so great. I just like having her around'," Paulson said.

Now, Paulson would be happy to only work with Murphy on the small screen.

She said: "Why would you leave something that works?"

Paulson is busy with "Ratched" and "Ocean's Eight". And Lange will next be seen in "Feud: Bette and Joan"" -- which tells the tangled story of the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

The eight-episode series depicts many of the sordid, amusing and difficult things that transpire as the actresses make film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane", as well as the events that followed the release of the 1962 film. The show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

--IANS

sug/rb