Sara basking in summer-ready look on Vogue India cover

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, left her fans amused by her jaw-dropping performance in her first. And now, she is set to roll the April issue of Vogue India.The 23-year old, who is debuting for Vogue magazine photo shoot, became the brand new face of their April issue.She posed for cover wearing a white top and cutting out the monotone, Sara looks groovy in a red fishnet dress by Loius Vuitton. With wavy, flowy hair, Sara is looking all summer ready.The magazine cover writes, 'UNSCRIPTED, UNFLAPPABLE, UNSTOPPABLE', on their cover.Sara made her debut into Bollywood alongside, Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic drama film, 'Kedarnath'. Later she was paired with Ranvir Singh in 'Simba'.