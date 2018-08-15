Sara Ali Khan makes her Instagram debut

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her acting debut in Bollywood, joined the photo-sharing website Instagram on Wednesday.

As a mark of respect to India, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh decided to start this journey on Independence Day instead of her birthday on August 12, read a statement.

Her first post was a visual rendition of the national anthem of India along with a pop art image of its writer Rabindranath Tagore.

She took to her Instagram handle, shared an image of the national anthem and wrote: "Happy Independence Day. #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian."

Sara, who shared her first post an hour ago, already has 127,000 followers.

On the work front, the actress has Abhishek Kapoor's film "Kedarnath" and Rohit Shetty's movie "Simmba".

--IANS

nn/dc/mr