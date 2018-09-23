Sara Ali Khan enjoys her weekend in Delhi

Sara Ali Khan has Delhi in her mind these days. She head for a weekend getaway in the national capital. The actress uploaded a series of stories documenting her day in Delhi. She spend her time in a fair at India Gate, went for a quick shopping at Janakpuri's Dilli Haat where she tried a pair of bright yellow jootis. On the work front, the 24-year-old is busy prepping for Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh.