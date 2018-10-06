Saqib to play 'dark but honest' role in digital show

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem says he will play a dark but honest and relatable character in the digital show "Rangbaaz".

Set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur, "Rangbaaz", ZEE5's upcoming Original, will narrate the story of a man engaging in the dark and dirty world of crime and show the human side of one of the most feared gangsters of the region from the 90s.

"When I read the script, I was blown away by the depth of my character. He is such a layered character that I instantly fell in love with the role. The character is dark, but honest and relatable and I think the audience will definitely like the concept and enjoy the show," Saqib said in a statement.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the shoot will start later this month.

"We are excited about having Saqib on board with us and look forward to working with him and the entire team," said Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India.

Produced by JAR Pictures, "Rangbaaz" will premiere on ZEE5 in November.

