Sao Paulo win third straight match in Brazilian Serie A

Goiânia (Brazil), Nov 5 (IANS) Sao Paulo kept alive their slim hopes of securing a 2018 Copa Libertadores berth by defeating Atletico Goianiense 1-0 in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes struck the winner for the visitors with his chest after a Lucas Pratto cross at the Serra Dourado Stadium here on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was Sao Paulo's third straight victory, marking the first time the club has achieved the feat since June 2015.

The six-time Serie A champions moved up to ninth in the 20-team standings, five points shy of the Copa Libertadores places with six matches remaining.

In other fixtures on Saturday, Fluminense won 2-1 at Botafogo, Santos secured a 3-1 home victory over Atletico Mineiro and Coritiba routed Avai 4-0.

