Sao Paulo in talks with Ecuador midfielder Ibarra

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 25 (IANS) Ecuador international midfielder Romario Ibarra has revealed he could join Brazilian club Sao Paulo in January.

The 23-year-old, who currently plays with Universidad Catolica in Ecuador's top division, said he is in talks with Sao Paulo and another club from Mexico, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The negotiations are advanced," Ibarra was quoted as saying by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper on Friday. "Let's see how the talks go with Catolica. My priority is to leave Ecuador to join a club either in Mexico or Brazil."

Despite being named after Brazil great Romario, Ibarra said his idol was another famous Brazilian.

"It (my name) gives me a lot of motivation to get better because Romario was a great player. But the player who I most admire is Ronaldo (Nazario)," added Ibarra, who has scored twice in two appearances for Ecuador's national team.

--IANS

sam/vm