Sao Paulo open to Kaka return

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 16 (IANS) Brazilian football club Sao Paulo will do "everything possible" to sign former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker Kaka next season, according to the club's president.

Kaka played his final match for Orlando City in a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew on Sunday, ending a three-year spell with the US Major League outfit, reports Xinhua news agency.

Before the match, the 35-year-old said he had no plans to retire and expressed interest in returning to Sao Paulo, his original club.

"There is nothing confirmed yet, but it's possible," Sao Paulo president Carlos Barros told reporters on Sunday.

"He is a player that has contributed to the history of Sao Paulo and if he wants to come back we will do everything possible to make sure that happens."

Capped 95 times for Brazil, Kaka was a part of the national team's 2002 World Cup triumph and was voted the FIFA world player of the year in 2007.

