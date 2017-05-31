Sao Paulo mull new Lugano deal

Rio de Janeiro, May 31 (IANS) Sao Paulo are expected to decide the future of former Uruguay captain Diego Lugano in the coming days, according to media reports.

Lugano's contract with the Brazilian Serie A club expires at the end of June but the Tricolor have indicated the 36-year-old could be given a contract extension, reports Xinhua news agency.

The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back has played in just eight of the club's past 29 matches.

But his leadership qualities and popularity among teammates could convince Sao Paulo's hierarchy to hand the defender a new deal, the Gazetta Esportiva newspaper said.

Lugano has made 33 appearances for Sao Paulo since returning for a second spell at the club last year.

He was capped 95 times for Uruguay and captained the team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

--IANS

ajb/vt