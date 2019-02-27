Sanya Malhotra shares her experience for her upcoming film 'Photograph'

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film 'Photograph'. The actress shared her experience with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said," It was a wonderful experience, it was my second film after Dangal , and working with Nawaz Sir and a film which was written and directed by Ritesh Batra was a great opportunity". Sanya shared about how she didn't got an opportunity to meet her co-star Nawazuddin before the film shooting. The movie captures what happens when a street photographer Rafi and a young woman Miloni, who come from different backgrounds and religions, meet. The director of Lunch Box, Ritesh Batra has directed the film Photograph .The film is scheduled to release in India on 15 March 2019.