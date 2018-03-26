Santosh Trophy: Punjab beat Karnataka to open up Group B

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Punjab stalled Karnataka's surge with a 2-1 victory while Goa snatched a lifeline with a 6-1 rout of Odisha in Group B matches of the 72nd edition of the national football championship for the Santosh Trophy here on Monday.

Karnataka had won against Goa (4-1) and Odisha (2-1) to come into this game having six points from two games, behind group leaders Mizoram who are on nine points.

Third-placed Punjab, who had lost to Mizoram 1-2 in their last outing, rode on first-half goals from Jitender Singh (18th) and Baltej Singh (26th) to cancel out Rajesh S early strike from the spot in the seventh minute at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Courtesy the result, Punjab now also have six points from three outings while high-flying Mizoram look likely to finish top of the group. Karnataka and Punjab will now fight for the second spot.

Punjab will now take on Goa while Karnataka will cross swords with Mizoram on Wednesday.

At the Mohun Bagan ground, India discard Victorino Fernandes racked up a hat-trick (15th, 45+3, 54th) while Mackroy (58th), Shubert Pereira (71st) and Marcus Mascarenhas (86th) also got on the scoresheet for Armando Colaco's team.

Sunil Sardar (16th) sneaked in a consolation goal in the middle of the onslaught. Now if Mizoram beat Karnataka and Goa manage to see off Punjab, Goa can qualify.

