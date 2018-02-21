Santosh Trophy: Bengal meet Manipur in opener

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Defending champions West Bengal will take on Manipur on the opening day as the 72nd edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy kicks-off here on Thursday.

Ten teams who qualified from the preliminary stages have been divided into two groups of five teams each with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals which are to be played on March 30.

The final is slated for April 1.

"We are delighted to have the Santosh Trophy being hosted in Kolkata. I wish success to the 10 finalists and look forward to a successful hosting of the prestigious event by the Indian Football Association," All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said.

Apart from West Bengal and Manipur, Chandigarh, Kerala and Maharashtra are also in Group A.

Goa, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka have been placed in Group B.

