Santos go top at Copa Libertadores; Chapecoense await appeal result

Rio de Janeiro, May 24 (IANS) Brazil's Santos secured top spot in their Copa Libertadores group on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Sporting Cristal of Peru while Chapecoense are hopeful of winning an appeal against points deduction for fielding a suspended player.

David Braz netted a brace while former Brazil international striker Ricardo Oliveira and Vitor Bueno were also on target at Estadio Vila Belmiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result meant Santos ended the group stage with 12 points from six matches while Sporting Cristal finished last in Group B with just two points.

Meanwhile Brazil's Chapecoense clinched a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Zulia of Venezuela thanks to stoppage time goals from Arthur Girotto and Andrei.

Juan Arango opened the scoring at Arena Conda but the visitors lost their way after the 71st-minute dismissal of Hector Bello for a second yellow card.

Chapecoense, who were virtually wiped out by a plane crash last year, finished third in Group G with seven points, meaning they are eliminated from the tournament.

But the club is hopeful of winning an appeal against a points deduction for fielding a suspended player in their 2-1 win over Argentina's Lanus last week.

A decision in Chapecoense's favour would see them advance to the knockout stage of South America's premier club competition.

