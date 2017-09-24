Santos keep alive Brazil Serie A title hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 24 (IANS) Santos kept their Brazilian Serie A football league title hopes alive as Bruno Henrique fired them to a 1-0 win over Atletico Paranaense.

The winner came just after the half-hour mark when Atletico goalkeeper Weverten punched clear a long-range shot from Jean Mota, only for Henrique to thump in the rebound on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result at the Vila Belmiro stadium lifted the eight-time Serie A champions to 44 points from 25 matches, nine points behind leaders Corinthians. Atletico remained eighth with 34 points.

In Saturday's only other match, Avai held Flamengo to a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro.

Pedro Castro opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute before Rodinei equalized nine minutes from time. Flamengo stayed fifth in the standings with 39 points, nine points ahead of 12th-placed Avia.

