Santhal tribe strive for their land in WB's village

The Santhal community in West Bengal's Bonerpukur Danga village in Birbhum district have complained of not receiving any legal documents of the land where they are residing. The village Bonerpukur Danga consists of more than 110 families who dwell in the forest land. Other than the land, they have a series of difficulties of which the major issues are water, roadways and unemployment. The Santhals are the largest tribal community of India living in parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam. They earn their livelihood from farming other than crafts and 100 days work which state government provides them. Asansol, Baharampur, Burdhman (East), Bolpur, Ranaghat and Krishnagar from West Bengal will go for polling on April 29.