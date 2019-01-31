'Sanju' was the most discussed movie of 2018

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Sanju", which presented the highs and lows of actor Sanjay Dutt's life on the big screen, was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating "Padmaavat" and "Raazi", reveals a report.

The joint report by UC Media Lab, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, sheds light on entertainment content trends and preferences on mobile phones for the year, analysing page views and integrated popularity index, read a statement.

Ranbir, on account of his movie release and personal life, was among the most discussed actors of the year, beating superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He shares the top spot with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Salman and Priyanka Chopra were also the most discussed celebrities.

Movies like "Manmarziyaan", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun" and "Blackmail" also got a thumbs up from the viewers.

Among the actresses, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone retained the number one position. Priyanka climbed the popularity charts not just in India, but in Hollywood too. Her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas generated much discussion online. Deepika rode high on the success of "Padmaavat", and her marriage to actor Ranveer Singh kept her in the spotlight.

As far as comedy is concerned, Akshay remained one of the most popular all-time comedic actors, followed by Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever.

Game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, remained the most discussed reality show on TV. "Kumkum Bhagya" was the most discussed TV serial in 2018. The series is produced and developed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, and is directed by Sameer Kulkarni. "Kundali Bhagya" and "Naagin 3" were also part of the Top 5 list.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was back in the limelight with the return of his show "The Kapil Sharma Show". He was the most discussed TV celebrity of 2018, along with actors Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra. Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget and Divyanka Tripathi were the top TV Actresses of the year.

