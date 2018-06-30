'Sanju' marks gigantic opening at Rs 34.75 cr

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' took a gigantic opening on a non-holiday on day 1. The film has minted Rs 34.75crore which is the biggest opening of 2018 and the second highest non-holiday opening of all times after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, " Opening Day biz...1. #Sanju ? 34.75 cr 2. #Race3 ? 29.17 cr 3. #Baaghi2 ? 25.10 cr 4. #Padmaavat ? 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews ? 24 cr] 5. #VeereDiWedding ? 10.70 cr India biz.[Hollywood films not included].""Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ? 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ? 34.75 cr. India biz," he added. Ranbir Kapoor was able to beat Salman Khan's 'Race 3' and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat'.