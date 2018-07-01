'Sanju' earns Rs 73.35 crore on second day

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' took a gigantic opening on a non-holiday on day 1. The second day turned out to be equally successful for the team. The film earned Rs 73.35 crore. "East. West. North. South... The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India... #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]... Will cross ? 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]... This one's a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: ? 73.35 cr. India biz," wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "The two Rs - Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor - are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju... Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT... Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he's back with a vengeance,"he added.